The 10th annual AAFCA Awards went down Wednesday night in Los Angeles and TheGrio was on deck for the star-studded affair that featured appearances by Black Hollywood’s brightest stars.

Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler spoke to our style correspondent, Johnny Wright about his record-breaking film and the affect it has had on his career and outlook. The event’s hostess with the hostess, Tichina Arnold, served up style, grace, and lots of laughs even before she took the stage. Quincy Jones took some time to share his thoughts on the evening’s festivities and the cast of Queen Sugar lit up the carpet before heading inside to receive their AAFCA award for Best Cast.

Check out the full list of the night’s winners:

Best Film: “Black Panther”

Best Director: Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”)

Best Screenplay: Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Best Actor: John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”)

Best Actress: Regina Hall (“Support the Girls)”

Best Supporting Actor: Russell Hornsby (“The Hate U Give”)

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Best Breakout Performance: Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”)

Best Animated Film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Independent Film: “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Foreign Film: “Roma”

Best Documentary: “Quincy”

Best Song: “All The Stars” (“Black Panther”)

Best New Media: “Red Table Talk”

Best TV Drama: “Queen Sugar”

Best TV Comedy: “Insecure”

AAFCA’s Top Ten List:

Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios) If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures) The Hate U Give (20th Century Fox) A Star is Born (Warner Bros. Studios) Quincy (Netflix) Roma (Netflix) Blindspotting (Lionsgate) The Favourite (Fox Searchlight Pictures) Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna Pictures) Widows (20th Century Fox)

