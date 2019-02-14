In a statement released Wednesday, Bill Cosby called himself a “political prisoner” among the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mahatmas Gandhi and Nelson Mandela and said he won’t apologize because he has done nothing wrong.

“Here’s why I have ‘no’ remorse and will never have remorse,” said Cosby in the statement. He maintains that his 2004 encounter with Andrea Constand, with whom he settled with a civil lawsuit, was consensual, according to Yahoo. “I was given a deal; I settled out of court for $3.8 million; I waived my 5th amendment rights; I was declared Not Guilty in 2005 by the Commonwealth — never charged. However, a low-life District Attorney and a corrupt Judge needed me Guilty now. Not for justice, but for their political aspirations. They say, Mr. Cosby, you must attend these classes. Why? One word. Entrapment!”

The statement goes on to read: “My political beliefs, my actions of trying to humanize all races, genders, and religions landed me in this place surrounded by barb wire fencing, a room made of steel and iron. So, I now have a temporary residence that resembles the quarters of some of the Greatest Political Prisoners — Martin Luther King, Jr., Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Randal Robinson, and Dr. Benjamin Chavis. I stand upright as a Political Prisoner and I Smile. The Truth is Strong!”

In 2017, the 81-year-old disgraced comedian and actor was sentenced to three to 10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting Constand inside his Pennsylvania mansion. In recent weeks, Cosby has allowed his publicist, Andrew V. Wyatt, to be interviewed about how he’s coping inside of SCI Phoenix, a maximum-security prison in Collegeville, Pa., located about 20 miles outside of Philadelphia. Cosby is in general population, but has his own room and prisoners who serve as his helpers due to his age and being legally blind, according to Yahoo.

“Despite the circumstances, this is an amazing experience” for the millionaire entertainer, Wyatt told NBC 10 Philadelphia in a two-part interview that aired this week.

Wyatt went on to say that Cosby was unapologetic. “When I visit him, it’s nothing sad about it,” he said, according to Yahoo. “He’s not sad. He’s not remorseful because he did nothing wrong.”

In his interview, Wyatt said Cosby is managing as well as can be expected. He said The Cosby Show star has lost weight, and is waking up at 3 a.m. to do calisthenics. He said Cosby rinses off his prison food in a cup of water before every meal to reduce his salt intake, according to Yahoo.

If he needs extras, he has plenty of cash in his commissary account – in part due to the generosity of his fans from around the world who have sent him money to spend in jail. In the interview, Wyatt added that Cosby is “mentally strong” and had long prepared himself for prison because he felt the district attorney wouldn’t stop pursuing him until he was convicted.

The Associated Press reports that Camille, Cosby’s wife of more than 50 years, hasn’t visited him and doesn’t plan to. His daughters are also not planning to visit, according to the news site.

But the AP also noted Cosby does not want them to come to the prison for visits. “He doesn’t want to have them in that environment,” said Wyatt, who visits regularly. “Why put them in that position, to make it turn into some form of a circus?”

The comic does however talk to Camille three times a day for three minutes per call, which is the maximum amount of time he can spend on the phone.