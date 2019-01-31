Bill Cosby played a doctor on TV but now he apparently thinks he’s a real one.

A source revealed to Radar Online, the convicted sex offender who is serving time for his crimes, has assumed the role of his character Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable from The Cosby Show and is playing doctor behind bars and dishing out medical advice to inmates.

The 81-year-old, “believes he learned a lot about how to cure people and speak to patients after playing Dr. Huxtable for nearly eight years on ‘The Cosby Show,’” the source said.

“He is accepting appointments from inmates to help diagnose anything from a cold to obesity. If he thinks they’re incurable, he refers them to the infirmary with a ‘preliminary diagnosis,’” the source admits.

“He told us that he wore a bedsheet like an ‘apron’ to get into character,” the source told the news outlet. “He said his medical skills are ‘a tad rusty’ since he played Dr. Huxtable, but he’s still ‘hip’ to the ‘role.’”

Cosby’s publicist, Andrew Wyatt, admits to Radar Online that Cosby has taken on a leadership role of sorts and “has regular and in-depth discussions about getting better nutrition for the residents…getting them on natural supplements because residents and officers have major health problems.”

Cosby reportedly has criticized the medical staff at the Pennsylvania prison calling them “overeducated, unintelligent children with a clipboard.”

So Cosby has reportedly stepped up to offer up his TV experience as a doctor. One inmate told a relative that “he was told to follow along with whatever Cosby says — play along. He’s old, so the prison staff just want no problems. He hopes to get a job in the infirmary, this way they keep him in there.”

It seems that the powers that be just let Cosby do his thing, as he serves three to 10 years for sexual assault.

“The prison does not intend on moving him, so we just play along to make him feel better!” a source reportedly told the outlet.

Funny how art has become real life.

