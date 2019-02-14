A new R. Kelly sex tape, allegedly featuring the embattled singer with another underage girl, has been turned over to the Cook County prosecutor’s office and details of graphic sex acts are starting to emerge.

According to reporters at CNN, who have seen the tape, the footage is clear, explicit and mirrors many of the alleged acts for which Kelly was arrested for child pornography in 2002

There are two scenes on the video: one apparently in a living room and another in a bedroom. A naked man who appears to be R. Kelly is seen performing multiple sex acts with the girl. She is heard calling him “daddy” multiple times.

It is impossible to know her age just from the video. They both refer to her “14-year-old p***y.” Six times the girl refers to her genitalia as 14 years old.

At one point, the man asks the girl to urinate. After she does, he urinates on her.

Avenatti, who is representing a man he calls a whistleblower against Kelly, says he handed the tape to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago last weekend. “My client knows the identity of the girl and R. Kelly. He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on a number of occasions,” Avenatti said. In the wake of the release of the groundbreaking Surviving R. Kelly docu-series many have been eagerly awaiting the arrest of the accused serial abuser.