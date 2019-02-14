A new R. Kelly sex tape, allegedly featuring the embattled singer with another underage girl, has been turned over to the Cook County prosecutor’s office and details of graphic sex acts are starting to emerge.
According to reporters at CNN, who have seen the tape, the footage is clear, explicit and mirrors many of the alleged acts for which Kelly was arrested for child pornography in 2002
And it sounds like firebrand attorney Michael Avenatti has plans to help bring R. Kelly to justice.
Claiming he has a new 45-minute video tape that shows R. Kelly engaging in sex acts with an underage girl, Avenatti released a statement to the media this morning.
In response to press inquiries, attached is a stmt regarding our work on the R. Kelly matter since April, including the discovery of new critical video evidence establishing his guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/D0dGFzgXlX
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 14, 2019
The controversial lawyer for former porn star Stormy Daniels, who has been facing his own series of legal entanglements including accusations of domestic violence and several court cases, announced that he was retained by several R. Kelly accusers 10 months ago and has been working on the matters pro bono.
Avenatti claims the new tape has never been previously disclosed or been seen by law enforcement until now. He also maintains that the timeframe of the sexual assault depicted in the video falls within the Illinois statute of limitations.
The tape has reportedly been turned over to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in Chicago. TheGrio has reached out to the Cook County State’s Attorney Office for comment and to confirm receipt of the video.