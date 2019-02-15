As T.I. has already dropped a very explicit diss track on him, semi-retired boxer Floyd Mayweather is doubling down on his support of Gucci while an old friend of his – 50 Cent – has joined in on dissing Floyd.

On Thursday, Tip released the Mayweather diss track F—k N—a, that goes hard at the undefeated fighter for his support of Gucci, which has caught major backlash for its blackface themed sweater.

“I don’t give a f—k how much money you have/What did you do with it?” T.I., who has had issues with Mayweather for years, rapped. “How did you use it to make an impact and influence the wealth for the better?/You rather go buy jewelry, whatever.”

As the song took off on social media, 50 Cent chimed on his medium of choice, Instagram. 50 posted a picture of a fake letter from Mayweather mocking his literacy and later posted a video of himself burning a Gucci T-shirt.

Mayweather responded on Instagram with a lengthy, multi-page letter, standing by his support of Gucci.

“For Instance, why would we (as a people) agree to a temporary boycott of Gucci for merely 3 months if what was done caused so much strife,” the letter says. “Why wouldn’t we agree to a permanent boycott of Gucci as well as all other merchandise that fall under the Kering ownership, such as YSL, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and more? I’ll tell you why. It’s because in this day, celebrities and failing artist pick and choose the hottest trending topic as a means of seeking attention and using fake advocacy as their platform when their ‘talent’ no longer benefit them.”

“It’s common knowledge that these luxury brands aren’t being purchased on a large scaled by the Black Communities that you portray you’re advocating for, yet you use the emotions of our people that are already suffering with countless issues within their own home front that you conveniently pay no regard or respect to,” he continued. “The same celebrities stirring the pot over brands that they, without doubt, will continually buy, are the same artists that inject rap lyrics fueled with drugs, murder and sexual promiscuity into the very Black Communities you’re pretending to care so much about.”

Harlem fashion designer Dapper Dan thanked Mayweather on Instagram for having his back. The designer had gotten tons of backlash for working with Gucci.

“When the brands took everything from me and I was sewing in a basement, @floydmayweather was there,” he said. “When artists couldn’t afford to buy #DapperDan clothes, I would give them credit, and then y’all got famous and y’all never came back. I’m not going to call y’all out, but I’ll give y’all the opportunity to speak up.”