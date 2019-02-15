BREAKING NEWS: Colin Kaepernick settles collusion case with NFL

It looks like Colin Kaepernick has something to celebrate.

According to reports, he and Eric Reid have confirmed that they have reached a confidential settlement with the NFL in their collusion case.

The NFL players filed suit against the National Football League alleging team owners and officials colluded to keep them off of professional teams because of their decision to take a knee during the National Anthem at games, ultimately launching the #TakeaKnee movement.

Attorneys for Colin Kaepernick, Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas issued a statement on Friday.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL.”

“As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

Eric Reid is currently signed to the Carolina Panthers and signed a three-year extension for $22 million on Monday.

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but rumors are swirling that he may be replacing Tom Brady on the New England Patriots in the near future.