Season two of Neil deGrasse Tyson‘s science docuseries Cosmos maybe delayed because of an investigation regarding sexual misconduct allegations against the host.

According to Deadline, there is a chance that Fox and National Geographic will likely postpone season two which is set to premiere on March 3.

The date had been planned before new accusations against Tyson arose.

Fox, Nat Geographic, and producers launched an investigation against the astrophysicist as a result of new accusations became public in late November.

Three women have come forward in accusing the astrophysicist of sexual misconduct.

The networks want the investigation to be completed before making the decision.

“The credo at the heart of Cosmos is to follow the evidence wherever it leads,” the show’s producers said in a statement to Deadline in November. “The producers of Cosmos can do no less in this situation. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this matter and to act accordingly as soon as it is concluded.”

The TV networks ordered a second installment with the TV personality returning as a host a year ago for the revival of the classic Carl Sagan docuseries. Tyson also hosts StarTalk, that airs on National Geographic. The show has been pulled off the air after allegations circulated.

In the show, Tyson interviews guests in pop culture, politics or news about the impact of technology on their lives and careers.

Tyson addressed the allegations on Facebook back in December saying:

“I’ve recently been publicly accused of sexual misconduct,” he wrote in the post. “These accusations have received a fair amount of press in the past forty-eight hours, unaccompanied by my reactions. In many cases, it’s not the media’s fault. I declined comment on the grounds that serious accusations should not be adjudicated in the press. But clearly I cannot continue to stay silent.”