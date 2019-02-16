More news has surfaced regarding the alleged racist and homophobic attack against the actor, Jussie Smollett. Chicago Police Department announced on Friday evening that the two suspects involved in the case have been released.

No charges were filed against the Nigerian brothers after two days of questioning, according to Variety.

According to local reports, the police searched the home of the two brothers on Wednesday night and found items such as electronics, shoes, and bleach.

—21 Savage arrested again in Southern Georgia shortly after release from ICE custody—

Anthony Guglielmi, the police spokesman said that there were new details in the case which caused the police to release brothers and state they that were no longer suspects.

“Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete,” Guglielmi said.

The brothers’ attorney told CBS Chicago that they knew Smollett from starring in the TV show, Empire. The brothers and Smollett also go to the same gym.

Their attorney also denied that the two men attacked Smollett.

Defense attorney Michael Monico, who has decades of experience, confirmed to Variety on Friday that he is representing Smollett. Monico is a well-known attorney. He most recently represented President Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen in his criminal case.

—Texas teacher allegedly puts 4-year-old in a dark closet as punishment-—

Although there have been reports that the incident involving Smollett was staged, the Chicago Police Department has stated that they have no evidence to prove that it was and Smollett is still a victim in the case.

Gugliemi denied the reports on Twitter stating:

“Media reports [about] the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives,” he wrote. “Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate.”

TV Network, Fox also released a statement on Thursday supporting the Empire star and denying a report that the actor staged the incident because he was being written off the show.