Although the famed rockstar, Prince passed away on April 21, 2016, his legacy continues to live on. The late entertainer’s estate created a Twitter account to celebrate the musician’s legacy, according to the New York Post.

The social media account, according to its page was created last month but debuted on Valentine’s day. The page has the name of the artist @Prince as its handle.

So far there are a total of 7 tweets featuring facts, pictures, and quotes from the “Purple Rain” singer.

There’s also a post that features 44th president, President Barack Obama honoring the late, great singer saying: “Few artists have influenced the sound and trajectory of popular music more distinctly, or touched quite so many people with their talent.”

The post is also paired with a photo of Obama and Prince together taken by former White House photographer, Pete Souza.

Photo: White House photographer Pete Souza pic.twitter.com/o0YDqq8Sdd — Prince (@prince) February 14, 2019

According to NME, the late singer’s account was created a few months after his estate announced the launch of a weekly series showing rare and unseen music videos from Prince’s work between 1995 and 2005. The series ran which ran from November 14 to December 14 featured videos from Prince’s 1995 album, The Gold Experience and his 1996 album, Chaos And Disorder, along with others.

NME also reported in December that a movie musical based on the artist’s music is in development. The release date has yet to be announced. It has also been reported by Variety that award-winning filmmaker Ava Duvernay is working on a Prince documentary for Netflix.

Prince was in control of his official Twitter account, @3rdeyegirl for a short time while he was alive. The content was more lighthearted compared to the one now.

A tweet from 2013, featured a picture of a salad that appeared to over seasoned that included a message, “PRINCE’S 3RD TWEET: DID EYE ADD 2 MUCH PEPPER?”

The artists’ previous tweets are archived at @PRNlegacy on Twitter.