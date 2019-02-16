Rapper 50 Cent has revealed that TV personality Teairra Mari has yet to pay him the money she owes him from a sex tape lawsuit.

The Love and Hip Hop star owe $30,000 to cover a part of his legal fees after a Los Angeles judge dismissed her case in January where she sued the rapper for allegedly posting sexually explicit footage on his Instagram last May of Mari from a sex tape her boyfriend released, according to Page Six.

50 Cent posted on his Instagram on Friday confronting the situation.

The Blast, originally reported that the rapper fees totaled $161,660.15. He had originally wanted the singer turned reality star to pay the total amount, but his request was not granted by the judge.

The lawsuit originally stems from Mari suing both him and her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad. In her suit, she alleged that her ex-boyfriend logged on to her Instagram account and posted a photo and sexually graphic video. Mari stated that though she removed the video and photo, 50 Cent posted it to his page.

Mari said 50 applied a “black and white” filter to highlight the color contrast of her face. He captioned the picture with the hashtag #GetTheStrap.

“Even after Instagram took the picture down, he had no remorse, no regard, and he posted another photo and complained that IG was censoring him,” she said about 50 Cent, according to PEOPLE.

The rapper in his claim stated that by the time he had posted the video it was already all over the internet.

Soon after 50 posted his photo of Mari on his Instagram, he posted a picture of producer, Mona Scott-Young addressing the situation.

To which Mari responded:

It looks like the battle between these two continues.