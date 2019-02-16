It looks like the Curry family is full of ballers. Steph Curry and family returned to his childhood hometown of Charlotte, NC. for All-Star Weekend, and it looks like Curry, his brother, and his father aren’t the only ones with the basketball talent. His mother has now been added to that list.

In a packed gymnasium of 500 at Carole Hoefener Center of people, including Charlotte’s mayor, Vi Lyles, and North Carolina’s governor, Roy Cooper, Sonya Curry made a halfcourt shot to win a family shootout on Friday, according to USA Today.

In an attempt to make the shot, Mama Curry flung the basketball in her right hand as if she were swinging a bowling bowl. The basketball went right through the net, causing many including to Curry and his dad, Dell Curry to jump around the gymnasium with excitement.

After accepting championship belt, USA Today asked Sonya Curry how her son felt about the half-court shot, she responded, “I don’t know know because I was too busy running around,’’ she told USA Today Sports with a smile. “I haven’t even talked to him about the shot yet.’’

The Curry family gathered on Friday to celebrate their family project for refurbishing the community center in honor of the All-Star Game being played in Charlotte.

The family received support from Under Armour, Chase and the NBA Players Association Foundation.

The community center includes a computer lab, a new STEM education space, and new locker rooms.

The indoor gym was also refurbished with basketball court new name being “Curry Court.”

Curry’s father played for the Charlotte Hornets until he retired back in 2002. His brother and fellow NBA player played basketball at Charlotte Christian High School and also played for Duke University in college.

Curry himself played basketball at the high school as well and played college basketball at Davidson College near Charlotte before he entered the draft back in 2009.

“This community has helped me because the man I am today, on and off the court,’’ said Curry at the event with his wife, Ayesha, and three children. “…Charlotte will always be home.’’