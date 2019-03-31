Rapper Nipsey Hussle has reportedly been shot six times, and is in critical condition.

According to a report from TMZ, and several eye witness reports, the West coast rapper is said to have been gunned down Sunday outside his Marathon Clothing Company store, in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, south of the Crenshaw area.

Hussle’s condition is unknown, but is said to be critical, after eye witnesses on the scene claim to have heard “six gunshots,” as well as reported at least one to the head.

Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Shot 6 Times In Front Of His Store .. 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/PLizuFGhA2 — Hood Starz ⭐️ (@HoodStarzMusic) March 31, 2019

Photo Nipsey took with a young fan, reveals that the victim, whose face is covered but is visibly seen bleeding from the head, is wearing the same clothing as the rapper, and is said to be Nipsey.

Prior to the shooting, Nipsey eerily tweeted out that “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

At the moment, police have told TMZ that three people have been shot at the rap star and mogul’s store. One of the three has been pronounced dead, however no one knows if it is Nipsey or not. Reports point to male suspect in flight in a vehicle after the shooting.