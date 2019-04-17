Chrissy Teigen is once again battling keyboard trolls on social media who are taking shots at her voluptuous post-baby shape.

And thankfully the queen of the clap back is not having it.

On Monday, one such troll criticized the former model, author, entrepreneur and outspoken mom of two posting:

“Tiegan likes to attack people, so I’m attacking her weight, chubby needs to get to the gym,” wrote Jose.

Teigen, who never backs down, quickly gathered Jose and his feelings together.

“I hate to say this but… you are not a small person? also I don’t care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt.”

Teigen explained last month that her new body is her own goals, saying after she gave birth to her son Miles, she didn’t feel a need to shed the extra 20 pounds she put on, The Daily Mail reports.

Teigen explained that her skinny days are behind her and she’s also been open about experiencing postpartum depression. She’s clearly not trying to fit anyone else’s bill but her own.

Last year, Teigen also perfectly shaded a troll who asked if she was pregnant again.

“I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?” one person commented on Twitter.

Teigen seemed a little taken aback by the insensitive comment and replied:

“I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful.”

