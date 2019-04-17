Ex-NFL player, Cierre Wood, and his girlfriend are facing murder and child abuse charges for the death of the woman’s 5-year-old daughter.

According to TMZ, the former running back appeared in a court in Las Vegas on Tuesday for killing his girlfriend Amy Taylor’s daughter, La’Rayah Davis. The little girl died on April 9 after suffering from a “rigorous” exercise Wood used to discipline her, officials said.

Davis was being forced to finish a “hellacious” workout routine he called “Learning through Fun,” that was unfit for a person her age, prosecutors said.

He punished her by making her run wind sprints, sit-ups and wall squats in their apartment, claiming that she had behavior issues.

Woods said the little girl, who he described as “chunky” was unable to complete the second set of sit-ups which caused her to “flail” backward, sadly striking the back of her head on the floor.

In an attempt to get up, she swayed and unfortunately collapsed. She died soon after.

Officials say that Taylor also abused her daughter.

The mother admitted that the child was suffering from chain pains a few days prior to her death after Taylor sat on the little girl’s chest and stomach for her behavior.

Taylor also confessed that she “popped” her daughter the same day she died.

Photos of the girl’s body on Tuesday show that she suffered from serious injuries.

“Once you’ve seen them, you can’t ever unsee them,” the judge revealed during the hearing.

The case is scheduled again in court soon.

Wood was a star running back for Notre Dame, who “rushed” 1,102 yards during his junior year.

He played for the Houston Texans, Patriots, Seahawks and Bills in the NFL before playing for the Canadian Football League. He hasn’t played for the league since May 2018.