The late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s friend and business partner, David Gross took to Instagram this week to share that Hussle invested in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Casino Resort before his unfortunate death on March 31.
“Spoke some things into the universe and they appeared…” . You always emphasized how important articulating a vision was to actually executing . We always planned to tell the story behind these pictures but didn’t get the chance to because we were busy executing on the next idea, and each successive opportunity got bigger and bigger… . This moment deserves sharing because this was a full circle moment. The significance and symbolism of this was profound for both of us because this was us realizing the American Dream at a high level; we took different paths, but both started with no money, connections or a legacy roadmap that got us to this moment. . This was about 4 months after our syndicate (@djkhaled, @luoldeng9, @rdpeebles) put in a bid for the Viceroy Santa Monica. We were unsuccessful in that but we still shared our attempt with the world. Some people were puzzled why we would share a “failure” but we knew… . A few weeks later, senior execs from Virgin Hotels reached out to Atlantic (@dallaslifestyle) to meet with us to see if we were serious about being in the hospitality space. We were 👌🏽 . This is the meeting a couple months later, that would result in us becoming partial owners, of not a hotel… But a resort and casino in the desert… . The Virgin Las Vegas coming 2020 #legend #facts #TheMarathonContinues 🏁
However, Nevada big wigs have cast doubt on Gross’ exaggerated claim.
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Richard “Boz” Bosworth Hard Rock Hotel property partner and CEO said on Wednesday via phone that Gross’ claim is a “very big overstatement.”
“Nipsey Hussle was a minority investor in a partnership, which was managed by David Gross,” Bosworth said.
Bosworth revealed that there was no conversation with Gross and Hussle tied to the Las Vegas property’s hospitality space.
Gross posted a series of photos that included himself and Hussle at the McCarran International private air terminal Atlantic Aviation in Las Vegas, Nevada. There were also photos of the two sitting down having a conversation with two men. Bosworth said he didn’t “recognize” the two men in the photo.
During the interview, Bosworth also clarified that celebrity and entertainment investors have been partners in a “passive minority investor” collective called the Confluent Group, which is managed by Gross. Hussle is one of the partners in the collective.
Confluent made an investment in a partnership which was managed by Juniper Capital Partners LLC, who is a member of the general partnership in Virgin Hotel Las Vegas.
“Hussle was an investor in David Gross’s firm, which made an investment in another fund, which made an investment in J.C. Hospitality,” Bosworth said. “They are three steps removed from being a partner in the property.”