The late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s friend and business partner, David Gross took to Instagram this week to share that Hussle invested in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Casino Resort before his unfortunate death on March 31.

However, Nevada big wigs have cast doubt on Gross’ exaggerated claim.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Richard “Boz” Bosworth Hard Rock Hotel property partner and CEO said on Wednesday via phone that Gross’ claim is a “very big overstatement.”

“Nipsey Hussle was a minority investor in a partnership, which was managed by David Gross,” Bosworth said.

Bosworth revealed that there was no conversation with Gross and Hussle tied to the Las Vegas property’s hospitality space.

Gross posted a series of photos that included himself and Hussle at the McCarran International private air terminal Atlantic Aviation in Las Vegas, Nevada. There were also photos of the two sitting down having a conversation with two men. Bosworth said he didn’t “recognize” the two men in the photo.

During the interview, Bosworth also clarified that celebrity and entertainment investors have been partners in a “passive minority investor” collective called the Confluent Group, which is managed by Gross. Hussle is one of the partners in the collective.

Confluent made an investment in a partnership which was managed by Juniper Capital Partners LLC, who is a member of the general partnership in Virgin Hotel Las Vegas.

“Hussle was an investor in David Gross’s firm, which made an investment in another fund, which made an investment in J.C. Hospitality,” Bosworth said. “They are three steps removed from being a partner in the property.”