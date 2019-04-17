Hip-Hop couple Offset and Cardi B released the video for their chart-topping hit, “Clout” on Wednesday morning and it’s definitely everything we thought it would be! The two channeled Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson’s mega-jam from 2006, “What’s It Gonna Be” in the visual.



With a yellow and black color scheme, the husband and wife teamed up to provide edgy visuals for Offset’s Father of 4 single. This is the third visual released for his debut solo album. The rapper already released videos for his singles, “Quarter Milli” and “Red Room.”

This is the fifth single the couple has collaborated on so far. They’ve already collaborated on songs “Who Want the Smoke?,” “Drip,” “MotorSport,” and “Lick.”

The Daniel Russell directed video shows Offset in multiple scenes playing a yellow piano, using a chainsaw cutting a cake and riding a motorcycle.

Cardi also appeared in interesting scenes sitting in a pile of lemons wearing yellow, posing in a headstand with her husband and sitting on his lap, wearing yellow and black hair.

The “Money” rapper made an appearance on stage with Offset to perform “Clout” during his set at the Revolve Festival this past weekend.

The video already has close to 700,000 views.

Check out how close they were to the Janet and Busta joint.

In other news, Cardi B surprised her fans with a performance for the hit song “Taki Taki” she was featured on with artists, DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, and Ozuna during the first weekend of Coachella.

The Grammy-award winning artist posted a video of the performance on her Instagram with the caption:

“Last night at COACHELLA!! Thank you @djsnake for bringing us out .I want to express how much love I have for @ozuna@selenagomez @djsnakes ! They are the humblest sweetest people ever and when you meet them and vibe it shows.”