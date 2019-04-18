Thanks to her recent headline making-interviews, CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King has been included in TIME magazine’s list of 100 of the most influential people of 2019, and her friend Ava DuVernay could barely contain her excitement.

The Oscar-nominated director and producer, wrote a heartfelt tribute, applauding King for successfully cultivating the abilities “the best journalists possess.”

READ MORE: Gayle King is CBS News’ hottest ticket, so what is holding up her contract re-up?

“To be present, but not centered. To observe. To bear witness. Gayle has long honed this craft,” the passage read. “So the fact that this year she is being lauded as one of the all-time great broadcast interviewers is simply the perfect signifier, a few decades overdue.”

“Our eyes are now open as we bear witness to her, standing right in front of us, gracefully in the center,” she concluded.

In response to the honor of being included in the list, which also includes other heavy hitters like Nancy Pelosi, Taylor Swift and Sandra Oh, King wrote a message of her own on social media.

“It feels surreal & WONDERFUL to not only be included #time100 list but to make one of the covers. Wow!” she gushed in the Instagram caption. “Thank YOU @ava for a tribute that moved me tears .. to @cbsthismorning team who cheers me on.”

“Thinkin’ I’ll get extra copies of @ @TIME this week,” she concluded playfully. “Thanx time editors!!! Swipe left for happiness. Link in bio for Ava’s tribute.”

READ MORE: Ava DuVernay takes over ‘TIME’ as guest editor and features Cicely Tyson, Laverne Cox and Lena Waithe

Wow. This is beautiful. Gayle is an American personality who has been known for so long, but unknown for so long. Now, the spotlight is on her. #Time100 https://t.co/ikxaPS0ZKH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 17, 2019

Earlier this year King received praise from her viewers and colleagues alike for keeping her cool during an explosive interview with singer R. Kelly during the aftermath of the explosive Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly.

Kelly because intensely agitated and emotional while defending his innocence against multiple claims of sexual misconduct, at times jumping up from his seat in a way that many found menacing. In response to concerns from loved ones – including best friend Oprah Winfrey— who were worried about her safety, King assured everyone she felt no fear during the incident.

“I actually never thought that,” King admits. “I thought I might get accidentally clobbered, but I didn’t think that he would deliberately try to hurt me. I never felt in danger of talking to him. I just felt he had a lot of emotion, he wanted to release it.”

READ MORE: The top 5 moments from Gayle King’s R. Kelly interview that fueled endless Black Twitter memes