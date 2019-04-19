Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown are gearing up to go on tour together, and according to Breezy, they are set to hit the stage as early as this summer.

Earlier, Variety reported that Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown were set to hit the road together for an upcoming joint tour. The news comes shortly after the duo released their collaborative effort, “Wobble Up,” which also features rapper G-Eazy.

While a schedule for the tour has not yet been released, Variety originally disclosed that the tour would kick off in Fall of this year, citing the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey listing Chris Brown as a headliner, and Nicki Minaj as a “featuring artist,” for their arena on September 13. However, Chris Brown took to his Instagram stories to reveal that the tour would actually be kicking off sometime this summer:

While Minaj, 36, and Brown, 29, have never toured together, this is not the first time the duo have teamed up musically. Aside from their latest “Wobble Up,” track, Brown appeared on Nicki’s 2012 song “Right by My Side.” Nicki returned the featured favor, by hopping on Breezy’s 2013 “Love More,” track. The two have also shared tracks with other artists, including Dj Khaled and Meek Mill.

Fans are eager to finally catch Minaj on stage after some recent performance setbacks. Minaj’s North American tour co-headlining with fellow rapper Future was postponed last year due to production issues. Just recently, she also had to back out of her guest spot on Ariana Grande‘s Coachella set, reportedly due to technical problems, Variety also reported.

News of the Nicki and Breezy tour comes just a day after the Young Money rapper announced her split from longtime managers Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant, leaving the artist without a management team at the moment. The report cited the split as “mutual and amicable.”