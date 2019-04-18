Nicki Minaj has cut ties with longtime managers, Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant and Blueprint-Maverick Management, leaving the artist without a team for the moment, Variety reports.

The split was “mutual and amicable,” the report says. Minaj worked with the managers most of her career and there was not a particular reason for the decision.

Roberson and Bryant have managed artists such as *Lil Wayne*, *G-Eazy* and *Rich The Kid*, according Billboard.

The move came before Minaj made a guest appearance at Ariana Grande’s Coachella performance Sunday night, a source said. Grande, who is headlining the event, dealt with a series of sound issues while performing the first weekend of the festival. It is not confirmed if Minaj will make an appearance during Grande’s second performance on Sunday. The story is still developing.

In related news, although the Queen rapper has been M.I.A. on social media for a while, it doesn’t mean she hasn’t been working. She returned Thursday to announce a new song, “Wobble Up,” with Chris Brown and G-Eazy. Minaj is featured on Brown’s third song of the year.

An Instagram post featuring a snippet of the song has captured over 2 million views.

Brown and Minaj have collaborated in the past, including singles,“Right By My Side,” “Only” and “Love More.”

Hopefully, we’ll be able to hear more new tunes from Minaj soon!

During the early portion of the year, Minaj toured in Europe on her The Nicki WRLD Tour. The tour kicked off in February in Germany and ended in Switzerland on March 28. She has upcoming tour dates in North America on June 20 and 21 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, according to her site.