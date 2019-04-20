It’s already known that Queen Bey is about her money, which is why it comes at no surprise that music icon has reportedly has a three-project deal with Netflix for $60 million dollars, Variety reports.

Beyoncé is now added to the list of talents, like Shonda Rhimes, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle who have landed multimillion-dollar deals with the popular streaming service.

The first of the three specials from Beyoncé is the documentary, Homecoming which premiered on April 17. The project focuses on behind-the-scenes footage and an “up-close look” of her iconic 2018 Coachella performance, where she became the first Black woman to headline the popular festival. The two hour and seventeen-minute film provide insight behind the mastermind’s work ethic as a performer, while also juggling life as a wife and a mom of three.

Beyoncé served as executive producer, writer, and director of the project, which was reportedly worth $20 million dollars.

HBO also showed interest in airing Homecoming on its platform, but Netflix, reportedly placed a higher bid on the project, Vulture reported earlier this week. HBO declined to comment on the announcement and Netflix did not respond on the matter.

HBO has worked with Beyoncé before, airing her documentary, Life Is But a Dream in 2013 as well as her On the Run special and Lemonade project.

Along with the release of “Homecoming,” the multi-talented entertainer also surprised her fans with a 40-track album with songs from her performance featuring her classics, “Crazy In Love,” “Baby Boy,” and “Check On It.” There are also bonus tracks at the end of the album, including “I Been On” and her cover of Frankie Beverly & Maze’s popular song, “Before I Let Go.”

We’re sure fans are excited to see what else comes from Queen Bey and Netflix’s partnership. The Queen always has something up her sleeve.