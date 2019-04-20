Will Smith, is a man of many talents, so it only made sense for him to surprise fans during his son, Jaden’s set on Friday at Coachella.

The 51-year-old entertainer graced the stage earing a chill outfit alongside Jaden, 20, and performed the song “Icon.”

Jaden made sure to document the moment on stage, capturing reactions from the crowd and his dad’s performance. They both shared the video on their social media platforms.

The video already has close to 3 million views on Jaden’s page. He wrote the caption, “I Love You Coachella” to accompany the clip.

View this post on Instagram I Love You Coachella space: nowrap;”>A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Apr 19, 2019 at 8:43pm PDT

Smith wrote on his page, “Done Did ‘dat! #coachella.” The video has over 8 million views on his profile.

Family friend and former best friend of Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods, wrote comments saying, “We love you” under Jaden’s post and “Yesss !!” under Smith’s. She appeared on stage with Jaden for a brief moment during last night’s performance.

His sister Willow, 18, also made a surprise appearance that PEOPLE described as making an “opening aerial stunt” amazing the crowd.

Don’t think actress, Jada Pinkett-Smith was nowhere to be found, either! Smith joked on his wife, Jada, earlier today, picking on her dance moves at last night’s performance with an Instagram post earlier today that says,

“This was Jada last night at Jaden’s Coachella set.”

View this post on Instagram This was Jada last night at Jaden’s Coachella set A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Apr 20, 2019 at 10:59am PDT

Smith is no stranger to spitting his son’s “Icon” lyrics. In 2018, he made his own rendition of Jaden’s music video for the song. He made a hilarious version to the video dressing up as his son with the same attire, including haircut, gold chains, and clothing Jaden wore to congratulate him for reaching 100 million streams on Spotify.

The best dad award definitely goes to Smith!