DMX has not allowed legal setbacks to stop his grind, following his release from prison in January. He served a year in prison, convicted on charges of tax evasion.

READ MORE: The Dog is Free: DMX is back home following his federal prison sentence

The Ruff Rider has reportedly signed on to the upcoming film, Chronicle of a Serial Killer, which tells the story of a serial killer who targets women who remind him of his mother, Complex reports.

After starring in films such as Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, and Belly, director Steve Stanulis recently explained why DMX is perfect to play one of the lead detectives in Chronicle of a Serial Killer.

“I have no doubt he is going bring a different dynamic to the role and I’m excited to have him part of this talented cast,” he said in an interview with Complex.

Filming for Chronicle of a Serial Killer kicks off in New York City this summer.

According to previous reports, the project is one of several new opportunities that X has in the works. He’s also rumored to be working on a new album. His attorney previously told The Blast that the rapper has received an numerous music, book, and movie deals.

In related news, DMX made Kanye West cry during the rapper’s Sunday Service at Coachella over the weekend.

Fans gathered around a hill named The Mountain on the campgrounds, where Kanye was joined by his wife Kim Kardashian, their five-year-old daughter North and his massive choir. Kardashian’s sisters were also in attendance, along with Travis Scott. Chance the Rapper, Kid Cudi, and Teyana Taylor reportedly participated in the spiritual service, and DMX read out a prayer which reportedly moved West to tears.

On Saturday, DMX was the surprise special guest of Canadian hitmaker Murda Beatz, who invited the rapper to hit the stage with him for his Coachella debut.

In a nod to his 1998 hit single, “X Is Coming” for the serial killer in what promises to be a good thriller.

READ MORE: Lauren London shares Nipsey Hussle tribute on Easter Sunday