Lauren London has been left to bear the burden of a broken heart after the love of her life, Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in a senseless killing earlier this month.

And as everyone celebrated Easter aka Resurrection Day, London reflected on her love for the father of her son Kross and posted a simple message:

“Missing you,” the actress captioned a black-and-white photo of herself and Hussle on the red carpet during a happier time.

After Hussle’s service on April 11 she posted a picture showing that she got a permanent tattoo inked on her arm in his honor.

“Real Love Never Dies,” she captioned the photo. “When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC”

During Hussle’s memorial that drew more than 21,000 friends, family and fans to the Staples Center in LA, she gave a deeply personal eulogy about the man she called, “the love of my life.” She shared an intimate text message she had written to Hussle as he slept beside her in January.

“I want you to know I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you. Protected. Like a shield over me when you’re around, I am totally myself when I’m with you,” London had written. “You’ve made me into more of a woman. You’ve given me an opportunity to really love a man,” said London.

She continuing tell the crowd just how special Hussle was to her and the world.

“His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew. A gentle father, a patient leader, a divine light. He was brilliant. He researched everything, completely self-taught, constantly seeking knowledge.”

London also explained that her pain extends to her son who she said will never know how his father felt about him.

“My pain is from a 2-year-old that probably won’t remember how much his dad loved him,” London said.

“This is something that I don’t really understand but I know Ermias always used to say that you can’t possess people; that you experience them. I’m so honored and blessed to experience such a man.”

Hussle was shot multiple times outside his Marathon Store, a clothing company in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, south of the Crenshaw area.

Hussle was allegedly killed by Eric Holder who is being represented by OJ Simpson prosecution team attorney Chris Darden.

Holder has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County’s District Attorney’s Office.