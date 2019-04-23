For four seasons on BET’s hot drama, Being Mary Jane, the world has watched Mary Jane’s (played by Gabrielle Union) love life unfold. From promising flings to dead-end affairs, the successful news anchor has had her fair share of romantic ups and downs with various boyfriends.

The last time we saw the ambitious beauty, her current bae, Justin, was asking for her hand in marriage, but the series finale trailer showed another lover down on one knee.

READ MORE: 5 things to expect from BET’s sexy new series ‘Games People Play’

How will MJ’s journey end? Fans will soon find out during tonight’s two-hour finale. But for now, stroll down memory lane, and take a look back at her past relationships with some of her hottest men.