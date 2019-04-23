So much for happily hopping around.

A woman who was caught in a physical altercation in Orlando and wound up whipping up on her assailant got help when another individual dressed as the Easter Bunny joined in the beatdown.

Of course, it was all caught on camera.

READ MORE: Dallas Police stand by decision to charge Black woman who was attacked in video

The incident started when the woman and a man bumped into each other and things escalated to blows being thrown, Orlando Weekly reported. Apparently the woman was getting the best of the guy — even putting him in an MMA-style leg lock — when another individual dressed as Peter Cottontail himself happened onto the scene and lent his help to the woman (not that she seemed to need any).

HOPPIN’ MAD: The Easter Bunny landed a few punches before an Orlando police officer stepped in and broke up this brawl: https://t.co/tZ1PJoQWlr pic.twitter.com/D5EZihnifZ — WESH 2 News (@WESH) April 22, 2019

READ MORE: NYC officer falsely arrests Black man and lies on paperwork; DA takes no action

Onlookers, impressed with the fluffy bunny’s skills, chimed in, “Beat his a**! Beat his a**!”

Not since the infamous brawl among New York Santas has the world of holiday observers been so confused.

A police officer and an onlooker stepped in and broke up the battle between the rabid rabbit and the pedestrian. As the officer talked to the man, the bunny came just shy of asking “Want some of this?” as he continued to hop around and held up his fists.

The brawling bunny has been identified as Antoine McDonald, a 20-year-old wanted by police in a New Jersey burglary, the Pasco County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office says. McDonald also was a “person of interest” in a carjacking and two armed robberies in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times is reporting.

Perhaps unbothered by his legal troubles, McDonald created an Instagram account, @badbunnyoff19, in which he posts pictures of himself on the dance floor, with a car and, of course, in Sunday’s brawl. The public wasn’t having it though. One Instagram user known as @charp215 commented to Bad Bunny, “You might wanna hop ya ass back to jersey where you are a wanted fugitive, Antoine!”

READ MORE: Barber giving homeless men free haircuts questioned by police for good deed in viral video

An Orlando promoter known as Workkk caught the most widely distributed video of the battle.

“As you can see, the Easter rabbit has been taking boxing classes,” Workkk told Orlando Weekly.

No one was charged in the brawl, Orlando police said in a statement shared with the news organization. The woman involved was unidentified.

“The officer on-scene broke up the incident and dispersed the parties involved,” Orlando police Sgt. David Baker said in the statement. “No arrests or reports were completed.”