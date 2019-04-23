It looks like the virtual animus between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar rages on, with Whoopi Goldberg once again playing the role of the referee.

According to TooFab.com, Monday, the cohosts of The View seemed to be getting along after a weeklong hiatus, until they began discussing the Mueller report and things very quickly went off the rails.

Liberal leaning co-host Sunny Hostin said she found the report “illuminating” while the more conservative commentators McCain and Abby Huntsman said the report was “anticlimactic” and “nothing new.”

But when Behar and Hostin pushed back that President Trump’s approval rating was down to 37 percent, McCain became visibly irritated and seemed to point her frustrations towards Behar.

“Then what’s the problem?” McCain snapped. “So he’s the worst president in history. According to our legal analyst, there’s so much in this report that is damning and whatever. Then what’s the problem? Why is everyone so nervous about 2020? If this is just a nail in the coffin…”

“Because we’re afraid the Russians will steal the election again, that’s why,” Behar answered. To which McCain clapped back, “But to me, that sounds irrational. That’s an irrational answer.”

When Behar inquired McCain believes the “rational” answer is, she replied, “Unfortunately for Democrats, you got to get out there and win over the voters you lost in the middle of the country.”

“I always took Trump seriously,” she continued. “You can go back and check the receipts when I worked at Fox and when I worked on my radio show. I always took Trump seriously. This mess that we all got ourselves into, I blame the left as much as the right, and the demonizing of all conservatives in this country, all Trump supporters in every way. You’re getting him re-elected.”

When McCain then claimed the report showed Trump “didn’t collude” with Russia, Behar interjected with, “You know that’s not true!”

And when Hostin started listing off some of Trump’s other alleged crimes, the conservative co-host shouted, “I accepted the Magnitsky Award in London on behalf of my father! I’m someone who has been speaking out against Russia, by the way.”

She then angrily pointed her finger at Behar and yelled, “Let me finish!”

While McCain was still screaming at her colleagues, Goldberg mouthed, “We’ll be right back,” to the camera, sending the show to commercial as McCains voice continued to be heard over the show’s theme music.