With so much hatred taking place in the world, it’s good to know that there are some kind, compassionate individuals still carrying out good deeds.

According to AL.com, Jamari Howard and friends, JaMychol Baker and Tae Knight, decided to dine with a woman after Howard noticed she was sitting by herself at Brad’s Bar-B-Que Restaurant in Oxford, Ala. last Thursday.

Read More: 3 Black men caught on video… showing kindness and compassion

Howard decided to speak to the woman. During their conversation, he learned that she was a widow. The next day would have been she and her late husband’s 60th wedding anniversary. So, the gentlemen invited her to dine with them at their table.

Howard posted a picture of the woman and his friends sitting together. He wanted to show people the importance of showing kindness to not only your loved ones, but strangers. He also sent the message of how it’s important to not take anyone for granted. He posted the photo along with caption:

So tonight JaMychol Baker, Tae Knight and myself went out to eat at this place called Brads in Oxford, and after us sitting there a while waiting on our food i noticed an elderly woman sitting alone. My exact thoughts was “dang I’d hate to have to eat alone”. So after thinking about it a minute i walked over to her and asked if i could sit with her. She said yes and we talked for a minute and after a while of talking she told me she lost her husband and that tomorrow would have been their 60th anniversary. I instantly gave my condolences and asked her to come eat with us, which she was excited to do. The point in this is always be kind and be nice to people. You never know what they are going through. This woman changed my outlook on life and how i look at other people. Everyone has a story so do not judge! And people i can’t stress this enough. GO SEE YOUR MOM AND YOUR GRANDPARENTS. They miss you!!

So tonight JaMychol Baker Tae Knight and myself went out to eat at this place called Brads in Oxford, and after us… Posted by Jamario Howard on Thursday, April 18, 2019

The photo has since received close to 190,000 likes on Facebook, 50,000 shares and 17,000 comments from users online.

Read More: Meaningful Manicure: Walmart cashier’s act of kindness goes viral

Hopefully, this news will inspire other people to show acts of kindness to others.