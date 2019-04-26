HBCU Morgan State University and the Northeast Baltimore community are mourning the fatal shooting of a student Wednesday night, the Baltimore Sun is reporting.

Kevon Dix, 21, a member of the revered Morgan State University Choir, was leaving a friend’s house where he was doing homework when he was gunned down, police said. He suffered multiple gunshots, according to police, who reported the death on Thursday.

His mother Annette Dix told The Sun that her son was getting in to his car when the shots were fired. She told the news organization that she does not know why anyone would want to kill her son.

“They may have thought that he was somebody else,” she told the newspaper. “They didn’t take anything: they just took his life.”

Tragically, Dix was on his way home to meet with his older brother, Kenneth Dix, who’d just heard that day that he was accepted into Morgan after taking time off from school to recover from a serious car accident, Annette Dix said. The older brother is heartbroken, she told The Sun.

Morgan State President David Wilson posted the sad news onto Facebook about Dix, a music major in the College of Liberal Arts, and said Baltimore police were investigating the killing.

“We extend our most sincere condolences to the Dix family and ask that you keep them as well as other family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Wilson wrote, adding that counselors would be available for those who needed it.

Annette Dix said her son wanted to become a vocal coach and eventually a professional singer.

He sang often as a child and took part in high school talent shows, Dix said.

He also mentored youth through a group called the Michael Jones Mentoring Group, program founder Michael Jones told the Sun.

“He was just a powerhouse,” Jones said.

“He was just a bubbly, wonderful person,” Annett Dix told The Sun. “Singing was his passion.”