Harvard Business School is saying that documents Blac Chyna reps presented to show she’d been admitted to the institution are fake, TMZ is reporting.

TMZ also unearthed emails between the social media personality and publicist Christian Emiliano in which he offers to complete her degree at a total cost of $3,250.

“Our team will complete all the course work for you,” one email read. “All you have to do is take one test (we will provide you the study guide) and then take credit for the program.”

The email advice also included a social media component.

“You can go on the Harvard campus and take a picture with a Harvard hoodie on / you can post updates on your Snapchat and Instagram story.”

Earlier, Blac Chyna, whose given name is Angela White, told TMZ that she’d be taking a course in Business Analytics with Harvard Business School Online.

“School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches,” Chyna told TMZ. “People are always talking about me — might as well talk about the good.”

Chyna’s representatives provided TMZ with documents that appeared to confirm she’d be taking part in the Harvard class, the news organization reported.

The Ivy League institution in Cambridge, Mass., however, told TMZ that Blac Chyna was telling a falsehood.

“Harvard Business School Online has not admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White,” TMZ reported the school said.”

TMZ contacted Blac Chyna’s representatives, who told the news organization that they did receive the pitch from the publicist, but also pointed out that Chyna never agreed to the proposal and decided to try to pursue the course on her own.

Emiliano confirmed that Chyna did not decide to go with his patch, TMZ reports.

Chyna gave birth to a child, Dream Kardashian, with Rob Kardashian and another child, King Cairo Stevenson, with rapper Tyga.