Idris Elba and model Sabrina Dhowre have made it official and tied the knot in Morocco!

The two became engaged in February 2018. The sexy British star told PEOPLE that his proposal “was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever,” adding, “But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me.”

The couple exchanged vows on Friday at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, according to British Vogue.

The bride reportedly wore two custom Vera Wang gowns for the ceremony and reception while Elba rocked a sharp black suit by Ozwald Boateng.

To celebrate with friends and family, Elba and Dhowre were spotted hosting an extravagant rehearsal dinner at Amanjena on Thursday, according to Vogue.

“There was a huge festive party with camels and fire dancers and dancing,” a source tells PEOPLE.

As for what made Dhowre the one that Elba wanted to spend the rest of his life with, he told PEOPLE, they “have good chemistry.”

“She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy,” he said. “She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”

Congrats to the beautiful couple!