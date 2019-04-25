Tamron Hall has joined the mommy club and introduced her “sonshine”, baby boy Moses to her fans on Thursday.

The 48-year-old former Today Show host, donned a hat with her new son’s name, looking vibrant as she held her infant in her arms.

—Tamron Hall wanted more women on the staff of her new talk show—

“Moses & Mama!! I can’t wait to introduce y’all to my #sonshine,” wrote Hall. “Photo credit: Dad who can’t stop crying tears of joy. Thank y’all for the love and support. It got us here.”

Hall, who shares a son with her husband Steve, kept everyone in the dark about her pregnancy up until a few weeks ago when she made the social media announcement at 32 weeks.

Hall wrote, “I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y’all.”

“So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce!” Hall joked.

“There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles,” she continued. “My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We’re in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too.”

Hall’s been working overtime to get her new talk show up and running too.

Ahead of the launch of Hall‘s new ABC talk show, she demanded parity, saying that more women needed to join her staff, Page Six reports.

“When I came to [an early] meeting to discuss my new show . . . there were only men in the room,” she told an audience Wednesday at the Rolling Stone’s Women Shaping the Future brunch. “And I had to say, ‘Sorry to tell you, but we are going to have a lot of women on staff. Sorry, but I don’t want to just talk to you men all day. We need some women in here.’ ”

Hall is all “Black Girl Magic,” making major moves and ensuring that women are seen and heard on her watch.

More than a year after Hall unceremoniously parted ways with NBC and the Today show to make room for Megyn Kelly, the respected journalist is starting fresh with a new talk show, which is set to premiere Sept. 9.

According to Deadline, Hall’s new syndicated daytime talk show is thanks to a partnership between Disney and Hearst Television and will reach up to 50 percent of U.S. television households, including eight of the top 10 markets.