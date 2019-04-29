A group of white nationalists stormed a bookstore in Washington, D.C. over the weekend as the author of a provocative new book prepared to give his remarks.

Chanting ‘this is our land’ the racist protestors stormed the popular venue with a megaphone to protest the release of a book on politics of racial resentment called ‘Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland’ by Jonathan M. Metz.

–NFL draft pick shot in incident that left college football player dead–

‘It was pretty intense. I think everyone was really surprised. I get lots of threats on voice mail, but this was the first time in person,’ Metzl told reporters after the event at Politics and Prose.

Metzl’s new book reportedly explores how middle class white Americans can be drawn to politicians who promise to improve their lives but also support policies that place them at greater risk of illness and death, according to the Daily Mail.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reportedly tweeted after the event: ‘Today’s senseless attack on worshipers at the Chabad of Poway synagogue was a cowardly attack on the religious fabric that holds many of our communities together. I pray for an end to these acts of hatred and to the many senseless acts of gun violence plaguing our country.

‘Between the horrific act of hate and antisemitism at Chabad of Poway and the ignorance and hate from the white nationalists who interrupted a book talk today in DC, my heart is broken.

–Beyonce previews Ivy Park collabo with Adidas and we can’t wait–

‘Let’s continue fighting hate with love. Hate will not win because we will always fight back, united in love. Today, on the final day of Passover, we pray for the victims and their families.’

WUSA-9 reports that the book store’s co-owner Bradley Graham said the crowd began to boo the group of nearly a dozen protestors as they marched through the store.