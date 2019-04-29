Just in time to take you from summer workouts to hangouts, Beyoncé is expanding her popular athleisure line with an Adidas partnership.

The new partnership was first announced in a joint statement on Beyoncé’s website and on the Adidas website on April 4.

“Adidas and Beyoncé have announced a multi-layered partnership that will include inspiring and empowering the next generation of creators, driving positive change in the world through sports, and identifying new business opportunities,” the statement read.

And now our Homecoming queen is ready to share a sneak peek!

Beyoncé took to Instagram to share her excitement about the groundbreaking partnership and to preview the upcoming designs.

View this post on Instagram space: nowrap;”>A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2019 at 8:56am PDT

And if you’re looking for new manicure concepts, Bey apparently has a few sporty ideas.

View this post on Instagram Oohweebeebeefreakydeakythinkmeseeshepinkbikinirockthatkufidyethatshikinefertitiedgeskinky😆 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2019 at 8:58am PDT

Designs from the new collabo will reportedly range from lifestyle to sports performance items and focus on “meaningful and rich storytelling.”

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé said. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business.”

“I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader,” she continued.

And as if that weren’t enough, Beyoncé is also gearing up to dominate the movie scene this summer with the release of The Lion King.

The music icon plays Nala, the childhood friend of Simba, who is played by Donald Glover.

The film’s director Jon Favreau opened up to Entertainment Weekly about how he secured the star for the highly anticipated reboot.

“I think that part of it is that she’s got young kids, part of it is that it’s a story that feels good for this phase of her life and her career — it’s a very positive story, it’s a classic that a lot of people feel very emotionally invested in — and I think she just really likes the original very much,” says Favreau. “At the end of the day, she’s also an actor and it’s a great bunch of people to work with and a project that I think she felt was going to be special. And then of course, there are these wonderful musical numbers that she can be involved with, and my God… she really lives up to her reputation as far as the beauty of her voice and her talent.”

Bow down!