If you or someone you know would like take a stab at a “major renovation” and have a piece of music history, this house listing may be for you.

Aretha Franklin’s “Rose Estate” is now up for grabs and the 5,623 square-foot home still has some of the late songstress’ personal touches, such as the rose imagery throughout the house, red chandelier, rose-colored carpet in the foyer, a pink master bed, beautiful claw-foot bathtub and a unique multi-colored tiled bathroom. And during her time living there, Franklin recorded her famed 1998 “A Rose Is Still a Rose” album.

READ MORE: Detroit residents remember Aretha Franklin, impact on city

The famed Queen of Soul and Detroit native, Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August at the age of 76. With a musical career that spanned more than 50 years, her legacy is very much alive in her absence with countless posthumous awards and upcoming biopics in the works.

According to Curbed Detroit, the house was purchased back in October by developer Anthony O. Kellum for $300,000. Though that may seem like a steal for such an important piece of musical history, Kellum noted some “major renovations” are needed to bring the Tudor mansion up to date like a new hearing and electrical system, and repairs to the slate roof. Curbed reports that Kellum had also planned on doing some extensive renovations in the kitchen and master bathroom.

READ MORE: Aretha Franklin awarded posthumous Pulitzer prize

The mansion is now listed at $750,000 and sits on a private road off Detroit’s Pontchartrain Boulevard, which leads into its posh Palmer Woods neighborhood. It has beautiful two-story bay windows and solarium, and Curbed noted that the backyard spills out into the seventh hole of the Detroit Golf Club.

In the years after its 2013 bankruptcy, property in Detroit had been selling for cheap, but continues to increase in value in certain areas. In the area where Franklin’s home is located, home prices range from $360,000 to $949,000, according to a map on Redfin.com.

So if you can see yourself taking in the tranquility of this “Rose Estate,” now’s your chance.