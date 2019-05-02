Did Taylor Swift bite Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ performance at the Billboard Music Awards?

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards were full of memorable moments from music‘s biggest names but the biggest buzz of the night came after Taylor Swift hit the stage with a drumline, prompting plenty of folks to accuse her of biting Beyonce and the opening of her Homecoming performance.

Within moments of Swift taking the stage to perform her latest single, “Me,” Twitter was ablaze with comparisons to the epic event that was Beychella.

Swift kicked off her performance by having a drumline full of folks donning baby pink uniforms and marching through the crowd and onto the stage and it did feel a little like a bad attempt to copy the Queen. Did Bey invent drummers? No. Is it highly likely that Swift was influenced by the success of Bey’s recent Netflix special? Probably. Is the #Beyhive going to take a whole day off work to sting this girl into oblivion? That’s another yes.

While several folks jumped to Swift’s defense, insisting that she had every right to incorporate a drum line into her set, others were quick to come with jokes and critiques about the artist whose BBMA record was just broken by Drake, who scored 12 wins on Wednesday night, bringing his career-total to 27, shattering Swift’s previously held record of 23.

Check out a few of our favorite social media reactions to Taylor Swift’s set:

My Netflix is messed up or my eyes are tired. I coulda sworn I saw a white walker version of #Homecoming let me go back to bed and try again #BBMAs #DemThrones #Beyhive 🐝 pic.twitter.com/juvvUSwioJ — AdanmaOnyedikeBarton (@divawho) May 2, 2019

Someone said this was Taylor Swift’s “Homegoing” and I cant stop crying 😂 #Beyhive chill, please lol pic.twitter.com/RI6Gc6FnEA — Philly Not from Philly (@issablackhero) May 2, 2019

Currently in the #Beyhive 🐝 conference call… things are not looking well for her https://t.co/Z49Ss0peNa — MajorKi (@KiambraG) May 2, 2019

Me loggin on Twitter after Taylor Swifts performance to read the #beyhive comments 😂 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/LN29WRjaWD — •ColeWorld° (@Tierra_nicole21) May 2, 2019

So, did Taylor Swift rip off Beyonce’s Homecoming idea? Take a look and decide for yourself: