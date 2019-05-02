Drake breaks Taylor Swift’s record at Billboard Music Awards

The biggest names in music descended upon Sin City for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night and Drake stole the show in more ways than one.

Even though all eyes were on Mariah Carey who was honored with the coveted ICON and Cardi B who led the pack with 21 nominations; Drizzy is the one who got all the glory.

The Canadian rapper went home with 12 trophies, bringing his career total to 27 wins, shattering the record previously held by Taylor Swift who has earned 23 BBMA’s throughout her career.

Drake isn’t usually big on awards shows but the Champagne Papi was all smiles as he received trophy after trophy. He was named Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top 100 Artist, Top Artist, and Top Male Artist. His latest album, Scorpion, nabbed Top Billboard 200 Album, among others.

Instead of boasting about his own skills, Drake took time to honor his mother with a loving acceptance speech.

“I just want to thank my mom for her relentless effort in my life,” he said. “I want to thank my mom for all the times you drove me to piano. All the times you drove me to basketball and hockey — that clearly didn’t work out. All the times you drove me to ‘Degrassi.’ No matter how long it took me to figure out what I wanted to do, you were always there to give me a ride, and now we’re on one hell of ride.”

Swift, on the other hand, caught all kinds of flack for ripping off Beyonce‘s Homecoming performance during the annual awards show and we’re guessing her beef with the Beyhive is juuuust beginning.