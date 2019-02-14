It’s hard to believe that it has been 10 years since Drake dropped his debut mixtape, So Far Gone and set out to dominate the hip hop game. Drizzy commemorated the anniversary of the project by sending some love to his sometimes nemesis, Kanye West.

“@kanyewest a decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career,” he posted in a caption that acknowledged several other rappers on Wednesday.

The post also highlighted that So Far Gone would be available to stream on all platforms for the first time on Valentine’s Day.

“@futuretheprince a decade ago you were Dj’ing all ages parties…@ovo40 a decade ago you were scared to share your beats…@oliverelkhatiba decade ago you worked at a clothing store selling someone else’s product…@boi1da a decade ago you were in a basement with pink insulation walls figuring out fruity loops…@ovoniko a decade ago we were handing out flyers promoting club nights…@realbriamyles a decade ago you were working the makeup counter at Beverly Centre…@nebzilla a decade ago your moms house was my safe place and we really ran through the 6 everyday together…@bunb a decade ago you were a legend and you will remain that forever…@benballer a decade ago you promoted me as if you were getting a cut of my career…@treysongz a decade ago you were the first person to recognize potential and give me a co-sign…@omariona decade ago you came to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and laid a verse for an unknown artist from Canada…@darkiemadea decade ago you emailed me the cover art for something that would change my life forever….@kingjames a decade ago you came to my release party at 6 Degrees and made me the biggest artist in the city off your presence alone…@kanyewest a decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career…Portia I don’t know your IG but a decade ago you told me to rap over June 27th and bonded me and Houston Texas forever…@jas.prince a decade ago you took a chance on MySpace and introduced me to Wayne…@liltunechi a decade ago you took me out of Toronto and gave me the biggest blessing anybody has ever given me…I will never forget anybody involved in this journey even if you don’t fit in this caption…So Far Gone streaming everywhere for the first time ever Thursday. 🙏🏽,” he posted.

Despite the kind words, Drake and Kanye West have been beefing for months, ever since Pusha T came for the Champagne Papi on his last album. Later, the feud escalated when Kanye went off over Drake allegedly insinuating that he had a relationship with his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

Looks like Drake is willing to set their differences aside when it comes to honoring the contribution Kanye has made to the music game.