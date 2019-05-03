Earlier singer Keyshia Cole confirmed that her and partner, Niko Hale, are expecting a baby boy which will be her second child.

The 37-year-old R&B singer took to her Instagram to debut her baby bump to fans:

“Went to Catalina island Last weekend. Had such a good time!!!! Surrounded by Loooooooooove. Just enjoying good times and GREAT VIBES. I have a few shows coming up next weekend, DETROIT, MIAMI, #MOTHERSDay is coming. I’m ready for ALL THE Love and GREAT ENERGY.”

Her partner, Hale, 23, later logged into his own social media page, to confirm the news with fans.

“Such a strong, beautiful, independent woman. Every day you inspire me. Blessed to have you as a partner in life as well as the mother of my child. God is great.”

Cole’s first son, Daniel Gibson Jr, 9, whom she shared with ex-husband and former NBA star, Daniel Gibson, commented that his mother is expecting another boy, under her announcement photo.

“”I’m sooooo excited [to] have my baby brother on the way mommy! Yaaaaay!!””

Keyshia certainly has her hands full as a busy mommy and soon-to-be mommy of two. On Gibson Jr’s Instagram page, it appears the 9-year-old is preparing for surgery today, and has mommy Keyshia right by his side.

“Mommy is here with me and I’m READY FOR THIS SURGERY. Thank u guys for all of your well wishes and blessings, I really look forward to breathing and sleeping better, and just overall playing and interacting like a regular kid!!!”>

While neither Cole or Hale have yet to commented on how far along the singer is, last year, fans began to suspect that Keyshia was expecting, after she promoted a Fashion Nova dress. Cole captioned the photograph: “Preggo in my Fashion Nova fit,” however, her stomach showed no visibility of a bump.

Congrats to Cole and Hale on their baby news!