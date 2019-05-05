DJ Khaled’s Father of Asahd album drops this month and he is letting fans know by taking to Instagram with a special message: “May We Begin.”

Khaled is set to take over the entire month of May in celebration of his new album and states “I see what’s going on I hear what’s going on. NOW ITS TIME TO SHOW THEY who the FATHER OF ASAHD IS!”

The album is titled after his son who serves as the effort’s executive producer.

Earlier promotion for the album included Diddy sitting in on a listening session and claiming the album has the sound of a classic, letting Khaled know that he has found his No Way Out.

Getting all of the fans on board for the upcoming release, Khaled has also released a merch line with Diamond Supply Co. that will refresh with new items every three days.

With under two weeks before his album is available to fans, Khaled has teased a number of features. Recently he has been hinting at working with Cardi B.

HotNewHipHop points to a post from Khaled featuring the “Bodak Yellow” rapper in a message of blessings. “BLESS UP @iamcardib FAN LUV PLEASE KEEP EVERYTHING TOP SECRET PLEASE !!!!!!!!,” Khaled shared in the promotion.Additional collaboration teases from Khaled include Cee-Lo Green, Meek Mill, Travis Scott and more.

After the album is launched, Khaled will hit the seas for his Days of Summer Cruise, which will bring Cardi B, Post Malone, City Girls, Lil Was X, Soulja Boy and more across the ocean for a rocking party and concerts.

Father of Asahd will be available on your streaming platform of choice on May 17. A day after the release you can turn to NBC to see Khaled and special guests as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live‘s season finale.