DJ Khaled loves speaking life into his son Asahd and showing his cuteness off to the masses. While he’s already helping his 1-year-old build an empire, dad himself had to learn a hard business lesson manifested by today’s digital age. Khaled neglected to file a trademark on Asahd’s name, allowing some other man to do so and collect checks.

Now that business owner Curtis Bordenave and his company, Business Consulting, are making big bank off Asahd, the prolific award-winning DJ and dad is suing to stop Bordenave from profiting, reports Complex.

Fighting Bordenave will be an uphill battle, since Bordenave owns the trademarks for “We The Best Lifestyle,” “Asahd Couture,” and simply “Asahd.”

Bordenave has already been selling Asahd inspired merchandise which has confused fans of the musician and his son.

According to Khaled, it has also “caused confusion for customers and unfair profits for Curtis.” To add insult to injury, Bordenave has reportedly tried to stop Khaled from using his own son’s name on his upcoming business called Haddad Brands.

Bordenave apparently is a serial name-stealer. He has allegedly already trademarked “Cardi B,” “Stormi Couture,” and “Cynthia Bailey Eyewear.”

Asahd wants Bordenave to cease all sales and then recoup any profits from sales related to Asahd’s name.

Switch focus

With Father’s Day approaaching, it’s good to see Khaled is focused on family. Khaled was likely in the dog house after embarrassing his wife on a Breakfast Club interview saying he would never perform oral sex on her. Khaled tried to offer up an olive branch in the form of a lengthy apology on Mother’s Day to Nicole Tuck for his blab that had him the butt of jokes on social media.

During that infamous interview, the superstar revealed that he has major expectations for his woman in the bedroom, but he’s not willing to reciprocate.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the Queen !! To my best Friend the love of my life ! Me and our son @asahdkhaled we love you so much !!” his message began on Instagram.

“Thank you for being you thank you for loving me and ASAHD !!! thank you for our biggest blessing our son !’

“When I first met YOU I knew that I would be wit you forever !!! IT WAS LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT !!’” he continued, “Baby ,zayzee , honey , I love you so much !!”

He continued: “I CAN SHOW YOU BETTER THAN I CAN TELL YOU !!!! EVERYDAY IS MOTHERS DAY ! EVERYDAY IS YOUR DAY !! GOD IS THE GREATEST!! Happy MOTHERS DAY TO ALL THE MOTHERS BLESS UP!!!!” his message concluded.

We’re not sure if this public message will be good enough, considering that the “Wild Thoughts” artist had a few wild words himself that started a social media firestorm.