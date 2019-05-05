Halle Berry will co-star alongside Keanu Reeves in the forthcoming film, John Wick 3: Parabellum, and to do so she pulled three years of martial arts training into a six-month window.

The second sequel to the action franchise brings Berry in for the first time and the 52-year-old actress was ready for the job. The training was described by Berry as the hardest work of her acting career.

“You can’t normally get to the level I got to in five months, it normally takes people two or three years and I got all this training under the guise of doing my work,” Berry said to The List.

Throughout her journey, Berry showcased her workout and intense training on Instagram citing joy at the work asked of her by the film’s director Chad Stahelski.

“I can show the world through my eyes but I can also choose what I do and don’t want to talk about,” Berry added.

In her training, Berry was led by Peter Lee Thomas who took her through boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. Those different art forms do not include the efforts of the strength and conditioning required to perform. Berry’s workouts included dumbbells, kettlebells, pulls, sprints and more. Thomas details Berry’s effort as one of a kind, stating he “never met anybody that works harder and trains harder.”

The details of Berry’s work ethic are astounding. Speaking with The Inquisitr, Berry revealed that she broke three ribs while working on the film and feared replacement by the director if she took too much time to heal.

In the new film, Berry will play Sofia, an assassin and friend of Reeves’ Wick character.

The high-paced action of John Wick 3: Parabellum arrives in theaters on May 15 and will also have Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane and more in the film.