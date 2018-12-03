Is Halle Berry training to take on a physical role in the upcoming John Wick 3: Parabellum? Well, a recent social media post would suggest so since she’s training with the best of em’: UFC star Cris Cyborg.

On Thursday, Berry posted an Instagram photo, positioned face-to-face, with fist clenched with Cyborg. She wrote: “From red carpet to the ring – so inspired by your tenacity, @criscyborg – cant thank you enough for your hospitality!”

MMA fighter Cyborg is a is pretty skilled and is in training to fight Amanda Nunes on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas. John Wick 3 is scheduled to hit theaters in May 2019.

Berry might be in the fight of her life (of sorts) with her new movie role, but these days she’s been searching for more Zen.

Recently she took to Twitter and posted a photo seated in a yoga pose to promote her Instagram story segment about meditation and fitness.

“We’re back with another #PHITTalks on this beautiful #FitnessFriday ✨ Join Peter & I as we discuss an intro to meditation, staying focused & present in your practice, incorporating yoga into your workouts, and the importance of stretching🙏🏽 Catch our convo on IG stories & IGTV,” she tweeted.

We’re glad Berry is sharing more of herself and in recent months, she’s even started sharing more pics of her children who she once kept closely guarded.

Earlier this year, while on a recent vacation, Berry shared a rare photo of her 4-year-old son Maceo-Robert, a decision that the actress struggled with since being in the limelight can sometimes have its drawbacks.

Berry, who divorced Maceo’s dad Olivier Martinez in 2013, opened up to Extra, about her decision to finally share Maceo with the world on social media while vacationing in Bora Bora.

“That was a struggle,” Berry told Extra about her decision to show Maceo-Robert’s face on Instagram. “I really don’t like to show my kids very much … but I do realize … my people are, like, solid for me and me for them and I feel like I want to include them.”