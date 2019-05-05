Some of the time Tyler Perry devoted to playing Madea will now be used to star alongside Angelina Jolie in a forthcoming thriller film.

Perry and Jolie will be in Those Who Wish Me Dead, a film that tells the story of a 14-year-old boy who enters a federal witness protection program after witnessing a murder. The boy does not remain safe for long as assassins begin to pursue the teen, who will then attempt to survive.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports Finn Little will also star in the film as the protagonist. Perry’s role has yet to be disclosed, but Jolie will be a woman who works in a fire lookout tower. Another detail that currently is not available is a release date for the film.

Tyler Perry’s last film was the last time his beloved Madea character will touch the silver screen. He brought the fun-loving, but wild, grandmother back for A Madea Family Funeral this past March.

“I just don’t want to be her age [still] playing her,” Perry shared.

Madea received a grand farewell. In addition to the film, Perry toured the country one last time to say goodbye to all the audiences nationwide. Since her debut in the 1999 stage play I Can Do Bad All by Myself, Perry included Madea in films that grossed upward of $500 million.

For Angelina Jolie, Those Who Wish Me Dead is just one of many upcoming projects. She will be included in The Eternals a major film in the upcoming phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Hollywood Reporter states if you made your way to see the latest Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame, you have already been introduced to one Eternal in Thanos. That lets you know what type of force Jolie will have when she enters the Marvel world for the next set of box-office heavyweight films.