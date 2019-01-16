Award season is here, and Black excellence is definitely making an impact. One of the most notable wins thus far, comes from actress and director, Regina King at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The multi-talented actress took home a Golden Globe Award on Jan. 6, winning the “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture,” for her brilliant portrayal of Sharon Rivers in James Baldwin‘s If Beale Street Could Talk (directed by Barry Jenkins).

Not only did King make headlines for winning the award, but people took not as she delivered an inspiring speech and made the bold announcement that she would hire more women on projects she produces. Since the announcement, King said that she has been receiving overwhelming support from many men, including producer and director, Tyler Perry.

During her speech King said,

“The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we are speaking for everyone,” she said. “And I just want to say that I’m going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce, I’m making a vow — it’s going to be tough — to make sure that everything that I produce is 50% women.”

“I challenge anyone out there who in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries, to challenge yourself and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.” she added.

And it looks like Perry has stepped up to the challenge.

“[Producer] Bert Salke has [reached out], Tyler Perry, immediately, and those are men, those are just a couple of the men,” King told Entertainment Tonight. “I haven’t even finished going through all my congratulations emails, so I’m sure there’s a couple of others.”

It looks like King is finally being rewarded and recognized for her hard work in Hollywood after decades.