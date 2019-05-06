Omarosa Manigault Newman, former White House staffer turned whistleblower, alleged that it’s probable that President Trump’s team destroyed five boxes of critical evidence that should have been set aside for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Newsweek reports.

The one time aide to Trump told Al Sharpton on his MSNBC show, Politics Nation that Trump’s aides were told that the files should be preserved early on but she claims that directive was not adhered to.

“I think it’s important to realize that very early on in the administration, we got letters directing us to preserve all information relating to the Mueller investigation, all investigations, any information, any emails, any correspondence,” said Manigault Newman. “We had a clear directive to preserve those documents, preserve emails, preserve text messages.”

Manigault Newman, who was fired in 2017, said she was mandated to leave behind seven boxes of files from the president’s campaign, inauguration and transition.

“What’s very curious to me is that, as I stated, it was seven boxes of documents, and in my emails, they only referenced two, which leads me to believe that they’ve destroyed the other five,” she claims.

“I believe I’m not the only one who’s been subjected to this type of treatment, and I believe that there are more documents that have been destroyed by this administration.”

Sharpton asked: “You say there was seven boxes, but they only referred to two? So are you suggesting that maybe they destroyed five boxes of emails that could have been evidence?”

To which she replied, “When I spoke with White House ethics attorney Stefan Passantino, he said to me, that they had a right to go through the emails and decide what they could keep and what they could disregard, and throw away and discard.

“We’ll have to see what unfolds,” she continued. “But I’m sure that I’m just not a one off. I believe that this is a pattern with this administration of being disrespectful to congressional requests, of trying to use intimidation and all types of tactics to keep people silent.”

Manigault Newman has been relatively quiet after she tore into Trump in a memoir Unhinged, published last August.