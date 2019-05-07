Last week the niece of the Braxton sisters’ younger brother Michael, passed unexpectedly at the tender age of 24 from heart complications.

The death of Lauren Braxton rocked the famous Braxton’s’ family including her aunt Tamar who took to social media, cloaked in dark sunglasses and a hat, to vent about how exasperated she is from the ordeal of losing a loved one and how heavily the death is weighing on her, The AJC reports.

But her Tamarian fans criticized the singer for saying in an Instagram Live video that she doesn’t plan to attend her niece’s funeral because she’s too tired. Yet she encouraged her fans to come out to see her in Kandi Burruss’ Dungeon Family concert tour in Chicago.

“I don’t have time to go to the funeral. I’m still drained from that…It’s a lot…Everything happens in God’s divine order and you’ve got to respect it and praise him anyway.”

The singer also complained of a “splitting” headache and griped about being “drained” to her three million followers adding that Lauren’s death has been “a lot” and something she’s never experienced before.

Although Braxton was probably just venting as those who are in grieving often do, some fans weren’t as forgiving about her off-the-cuff comments.

User nini214129110 said she thought that Tamar Braxton’s decision was “just selfish… if you weren’t going, couldn’t post about it or whatever then keep quiet and stop showing off for your own gain.”

User @chatauquaiam wrote: “Tamar, that is your blood brother’s daughter! All I’m goin to say is, what if no one came to your child’s funeral God forbid that took place?”

Others did offer support to the star saying: User rose030987 said: “You don’t have to explain why just do what you have to do for yourself. The public DON’T need to know everything. Your family understands so be it!😘”

Said ladybabe29 @tamarbraxton: “You do not have to explain nothing to anyone PERIOD.. praying for your strength sis and may you continue to be blessed..”

After the backlash, Tamar posted an image with the saying:

“PSA: Don’t tell people how to heal from something you’ve never been through.”

Lauren, known to her family and friends as LoLo, was reportedly unresponsive when police and EMT workers arrived after a 911 call was made. She was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Lauren’s other famous aunts include Tamar Braxton and sisters Toni, Traci, Towanda, and Trina, who all appear on WE tv’s original reality series, Braxton Family Values.