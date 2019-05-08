Conservative radio personality and shock jock Chris Krok of WBAP 820 included commentary about the mother of the late, slain Botham Jean, only to provide his own horrible opinions by saying that Jean’s killer, former officer Amber Guyger, was chosen by God to kill her son.

Krok included a statement from Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, on details on the ongoing case against Guyger. The former police officer told investigators that she had just ended a 15-hour shift when she returned in uniform to the South Side Flats apartment complex.

The interview was shared on social media by attorney S. Lee Merritt, who is currently representing the Jean family.

Listen to this. @chriskrokshow of @WBAP247NEWS did an entire segment villainizing #BothamJean’s (who was killed in his apartment by a police officer who claimed she went to the wrong door) MOTHER! This was dangerous, defamatory and uniquely evil. pic.twitter.com/bzZi7g1IYx — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) May 6, 2019

Jean started off, “She said nothing to suggest that she was armed, and that she sought to disarm him. Or she rushed to the door. Or he charged her.”

READ MORE: BREAKING NEWS: Dallas grand jury indicts Amber Guyger for murder in the fatal shooting of Botham Jean

Krok quickly interjects with his own distasteful thoughts saying, “Ahh, charging! The same thing your attorney said yesterday.”

Krok then went on to accuse Jean’s mother of ill-intent and hate behind her desire to seek justice for her son, and then turned his attention from Jean, to his audience.

READ MORE: Botham Jean honored with a scholarship in his name

“A greedy mom? Or a scheming mom? Here’s my contention right on now on Botham Jean’s mom. She is filled with bitterness and hatred and she is going to cause a riot in Dallas. Botham Jean’s mother is consumed with hate.”

Perhaps most mortifying of all moments within the interview was when Krok confidently suggested that Botham’s death was not only the work of God, but that the 30-year-old Guyger was appointed to execute the 26-year-old young man in his own home.

READ MORE: ‘I thought it was my apartment,’ cop charged with killing Botham Jean says on 911 tape

“Botham Jean’s mother is either being lied to, or has been lied to, by her race pimp attorneys’ [because] she has several race pimp attorneys, or she is lying to us, scheming,” said Krok. “God took Botham away for some reason. God chose to use Amber Guyger to do that.”

For those who may recall in September 2018, the now deactivated police-officer claimed that she shot and killed Jean, who lived in the same apartment complex as her, after mistaking entering the wrong apartment. Guyger’s story was met with several red flags, with the main one being that Jean’s door was visibly ajar, which Guyger alleges was a home invasion.

However, footage shared by neighboring residents in the building show that the apartment doors in the building shut automatically behind them. This, along with Guyger’s shifting narrative, implied she was lying.