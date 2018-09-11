Botham Shem Jean, 26, had a promising future ahead of him but it was cut short the night Dallas police officer, Amber Guyger, 30, mistakingly entered his apartment and shot him. After working a 15-hour shift, Guyger claims she accidentally went to the wrong apartment. She says the door was slightly open and thought there was a burglar in her home, which resulted in the fatal shooting of Jean. Guyger was charged with manslaughter but released on bail. Here are five things you need to know about the incident.