A former Chicago police officer is under fire and is accused of making “inappropriate physical contact” for allegedly groping three women, CBS reports.

—UA’s civil rights titan Autherine Lucy Foster to receive honorary doctorate—

On Tuesday, Officer Corey Deanes, 47, was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, two misdemeanor counts of battery, and three felony counts of official misconduct for his troubling interaction with the female accusers.

Two of the women alleged that Deanes hugged them inappropriately, another woman claimed he put his hand in her pockets without her permission and he is also being accused of flirting with the three women on various occasions between 2017 and 2018. His bond has been set at $200,000.

According to court documents, the incidents occurred while Deanes was on duty Aug. 28, 2017, and July 13, 2018. Deanes “made inappropriate physical contact with three women on three separate occasions without their consent.”

Deanes reportedly pulled over a 23-year-old woman, identified as T.G. on Aug. 28, 2017, for making an illegal turn. The harassment allegedly began when Deanes “commented on T.G.’s physique” as she attempted to retrieve her license and insurance from her car’s glove box.

The officer is then said to have taken the woman’s information, went back to his vehicle, and told her to follow him to a dimly lit and secluded area on Canon Drive near Diversey Harbor.

Deanes accused of repeatedly asking for her phone number and is said to have threatened to write a ticket as T.G. resisted. The woman then wrote her name and number on a note pad for Deanes. The officer then allegedly proceeded to hug the woman and grope her buttocks as she tried to resist his advances. The officer allegedly laughed at the woman’s attempt to thwart him.

Once she got home, the victim called 911 to report what happened and with her father, in tow, she went to a police station the next day and filed a police report.

In another incident, which occurred July 1, 2018, with a 29-year-old woman identified only as M.L., she called 911 to report that she saw a homeless man on her doorstep.

Deanes responded to the call and reportedly complimented the woman on her outfit and physique, “taking hold of her wrist and extending her arm so that the outer layer she was wearing exposed her wrist, shorts and a tank top underneath.”

The victim reported that Deanes’ behavior was “flirtatious, sexualized and inappropriate,” according to court documents.

—Accusations circulate against Kanye West for defrauding fashion workers—

On July 13, 2018, Deanes was reportedly involved in yet another disturbing incident with a 22-year-old woman identified only as O.M.

As the victim walked home from Lincoln Park around 12:15 a.m., Deanes pulled up behind her in his squad car, called her a “pretty little thing,” got out, grabbed her, hugged her and asked her out on a date, according to reports.

“O.M. felt the Defendant’s behavior was inappropriate and made her feel unsafe, so she called the police to report the Defendant’s actions,” court documents state.

Deanes was stripped of his powers on July 24, 2018, as a result of the investigation and seems to have a history of inappropriate interactions with the public that includes claims of using excessive force, false arrest, neglect of duty.