diverse office workers thegrio.com
Adobe Stock

AT&T earned first place on the 2019 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, which was announced at its signature diversity and inclusion event held at Cipriani Wall Street on Tuesday, May 7.

“In my 16 years of analyzing human capital data and reporting on talent development best practices, I’ve seen few companies consistently demonstrate AT&T’s level of commitment to equitably developing women and people of color at all levels of the organization,” DiversityInc CEO Carolynn Johnson said.

“It starts at the top for AT&T. Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is intentional and transparent. He holds himself accountable by chairing the executive diversity council and regularly addressing the company’s employee resource groups,” continued Johnson. “Chief Diversity Officer Corey Anthony and his team strategically use analytics to ensure AT&T outperforms the competition in recruiting, developing and retaining the best talent.”

The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation’s top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans.

DiversityInc’s extensive annual survey yields an empirically driven ranking based on talent results in the workforce and management, senior leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, philanthropy, and supplier diversity.

This year’s competition was improved by adding questions that connect talent programs and workplace practices to desired talent results. The Top 50 analysis also addressed the intersectionality of race by analyzing women and men representation of each race/ethnicity separately, rather than combined.