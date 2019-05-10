AT&T earned first place on the 2019 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, which was announced at its signature diversity and inclusion event held at Cipriani Wall Street on Tuesday, May 7.

“In my 16 years of analyzing human capital data and reporting on talent development best practices, I’ve seen few companies consistently demonstrate AT&T’s level of commitment to equitably developing women and people of color at all levels of the organization,” DiversityInc CEO Carolynn Johnson said.

