AT&T earned first place on the 2019 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, which was announced at its signature diversity and inclusion event held at Cipriani Wall Street on Tuesday, May 7.
“In my 16 years of analyzing human capital data and reporting on talent development best practices, I’ve seen few companies consistently demonstrate AT&T’s level of commitment to equitably developing women and people of color at all levels of the organization,” DiversityInc CEO Carolynn Johnson said.
READ MORE: Rihanna makes history a the first woman of color to helm own fashion line with LVMH
The DiversityInc Top 50 list, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation’s top companies for diversity and inclusion management. These companies excel in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans.
READ MORE: Hill Harper helps launch Experian program program that boosts credit scores
This year’s competition was improved by adding questions that connect talent programs and workplace practices to desired talent results. The Top 50 analysis also addressed the intersectionality of race by analyzing women and men representation of each race/ethnicity separately, rather than combined.